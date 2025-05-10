Hyderabad: Nayanthara is one of the most loved and celebrated actresses in South Indian cinema. She is known as the Lady Superstar and has acted in many hit films in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. Today, she is also the highest paid actress in the South, charging around Rs. 10 to Rs. 12 crores per movie.

Back to Tollywood with a Bang

Nayanthara is making a strong comeback to Telugu films. She has been signed to play the lead role opposite Megastar Chiranjeevi in a new movie directed by Anil Ravipudi. The film is a full entertainer and is planned to release for Sankranthi 2026.

A Big Demand That Shocked Everyone

When the film team approached Nayanthara, she shocked them by asking for a Rs. 18 crore salary. This was a big surprise because even for her earlier film Godfather with Chiranjeevi, she was paid Rs. 10 crores. Her demand became a hot topic in the Telugu film industry. And now, as per latest buzz, the actress has finally agreed to reduce her remuneration.

After many discussions, the team convinced Nayanthara to come on board for Rs. 6 crores, according to reports. A short video of her was shot in Chennai, and it will be released soon as part of the film’s promotion.

Fans Excited for #ChiruAnil

The film is already getting attention with the hashtag #ChiruAnil. Nayanthara will play the main heroine, and Catherine Tresa will play the second lead. The shooting starts on May 22 in Hyderabad, and fans are excited to see Nayanthara and Chiranjeevi together again.