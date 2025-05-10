‘Don’t come back for work’: Indian actor hits out at Mahira Khan

Mumbai: Indian television actor and Bigg Boss 18 contestant Avinash Mishra has publicly criticized Pakistani actress Mahira Khan for her comments condemning India’s recent military action — Operation Sindoor.

The operation, conducted by Indian forces on May 7, targeted nine terror launch pads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in retaliation for the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives.

Mahira Khan, known for her roles in both Pakistani and Indian enertainment industry, posted a strongly worded statement on her Instagram account(currently suspended in India), calling Operation Sindoor “cowardly.”

In her message, she accused India of promoting a culture of war and hatred, stating, “You attack cities in the middle of the night and call it a victory? Shame on you.” She further alleged that Indian media stokes division and that prominent voices in the country remain silent “in the face of genocide and war crimes.”

Her remarks quickly drew backlash online, most notably from Avinash Mishra, who took to his Instagram story to respond. The Indian actor accused Mahira of hypocrisy and warned her against seeking work in India in the future.

“O Mahira didi, Pakistan ko blame karne ki jarurat nahi hai hume, evidence pure world ne dekh liye hai,” he wrote. “Bas ab mahool theek hone ke baad hamare BHARAT me kaam maangne mat aajana.”

He added, “Kudos for standing by your country — at least you’re not a traitor like some celebrities here who prioritize followers and reach over patriotism. Don’t worry, their turn will come too.”

Avinash didn’t stop at criticizing Mahira alone. He also called out Indian celebrities for their silence in the wake of Operation Sindoor, accusing them of cowardice.

“Celebrities from across the border – who built their fame on Indian audiences – now calling India’s action against terrorism ‘shameful’ and ‘cowardly’ is the height of hypocrisy,” he wrote. “Where are our celebrities now? If you cannot speak up for your country just to protect your ‘brand’ or follower count, don’t ever pretend to represent India. Silence isn’t neutral. It’s cowardice.”

The online exchange comes amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack and India’s retaliatory military strike.