Omega Hospital CEO caught purchasing drugs in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The chief executive officer (CEO) of Omega Hospital in Hyderabad was arrested while purchasing drugs on Friday, May 9.

The CEO, Chigurupati Namrata, reportedly ordered 53 grams of cocaine by sending Rs 5 lakhs online to a person identified as Vansh Dhakkar.

According to the police, the amount was transferred online, and the drugs were delivered to Hyderabad through Balakrishna aka Rampyar Ram, a delivery agent working under Vansh.

Based on a tip-off, Rayadurgam police apprehended both Namrata and Balakrishna during the handover of the narcotics.

Police seized 53 grams of cocaine, Rs 10,000 in cash, and two mobile phones from the suspects.

During interrogation, Dr. Namrata reportedly confessed to spending nearly Rs 70 lakh on drugs over time.

The investigation is ongoing, with police looking into possible wider links to drug networks operating in Hyderabad.

The Raidurgam police booked the CEO under the NDPS Act of 1985.