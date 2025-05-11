Omega Hospital issues clarification after doctor’s drug bust

Hyderabad: In response to the doctor’s recent arrest for alleged drug possession and purchase, Omega Hospitals has issued an official clarification, stating that she is not associated with the hospital in any capacity.

In an official notification released on Sunday, May 11, the chairman and managing director of Omega Hospitals, Dr Ch Mohana Vamsy, emphasised that the incident involving Dr Namrata is an “isolated incident involving personal actions” and not linked to the organisation.

“Omega Hospitals remains committed to its core mission of providing exceptional oncology and multi-speciality care,” the statement read.

Omega Hospitals, which operates over 14 oncology centers across India, urged the media and public to verify facts before associating unrelated personal conduct with the institution.

On May 9, the Rayadurgam police arrested Dr Namrata, who had reportedly ordered 53 grams of cocaine by transferring Rs 5 lakh online to a supplier, Vansh Dhakkar. A delivery agent, identified as Balakrishna alias Rampyar Ram, allegedly delivered the drugs to her in Hyderabad. Both individuals were apprehended during the handover.

Police recovered the narcotics, Rs 10,000 in cash, and two mobile phones. During interrogation, Dr Namrata allegedly confessed to having spent Rs 70 lakh on drugs over a period of time. She has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.