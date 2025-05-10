Hyderabad: Love doesn’t care about countries, religion, or background. Even with the tough relationship between India and Pakistan, some people found love across the border. Here are stories of Pakistani cricketers who married Indian women. Some of these marriages are still strong, while others sadly ended in divorce.

1. Shoaib Malik & Sania Mirza

Shoaib Malik, a famous Pakistani cricketer, married India’s top tennis player Sania Mirza in 2010. Their wedding made big news. They had a happy life and welcomed a son, Izhaan. But in 2024, Shoaib married another woman, and it was confirmed that Sania had taken a khula (divorce). Their beautiful love story sadly came to an end.

2. Hasan Ali & Samiya Arzoo

Pakistani fast bowler Hasan Ali met Samiya Arzoo, an Indian girl from Haryana, in Dubai. She worked as an aeronautical engineer. They met through a common friend and got married in 2019. Today, they are proud parents of a baby girl and are happily living their life together.

3. Mohsin Khan & Reena Roy

In the 1980s, Pakistani cricketer Mohsin Khan married famous Indian actress Reena Roy. She left her acting career for him. But their marriage did not last long. They had a daughter, and after some legal battles, Reena got custody of her. The couple later separated due to lifestyle differences.

4. Zaheer Abbas & Rita Luthra

Zaheer Abbas, a legendary Pakistani cricketer, married Rita Luthra, an Indian woman, in 1988. She changed her name to Samina Abbas after the wedding. Their relationship has lasted for years, showing that true love can survive.

Even with tension between the two nations, love found a way. Some couples stayed strong, while others went their separate ways. These stories prove that love has no limits, no rules, and no borders.