Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan, Jr NTR stand together for SS Rajamouli

Hyderabad: The Blockbuster film RRR, which already won hearts around the world and even won an Oscar, is now making history again. Tonight, the movie’s music will be performed live at the famous Royal Albert Hall in London. It’s going to be a night full of excitement for fans of Indian cinema.

Ram Charan, Jr. NTR & Rajamouli Come Together

RRR stars Ram Charan and Jr. NTR, along with director SS Rajamouli, will be attending the event. Ram Charan is already in London for his wax statue launch and will join the team. Music composer MM Keeravani will perform the movie’s songs live with the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra, led by Ben Pope.

Mahesh Babu Joins the Celebration

One of the biggest surprises is that Superstar Mahesh Babu will also attend the concert. He is currently enjoying a holiday in London. Rajamouli, who is working with him on the upcoming film SSMB29, invited him to this special show. Fans are excited to see Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan, and Jr. NTR together on one stage.

A Big Moment Like Baahubali

This is only the second Indian film to be performed live at Royal Albert Hall. The first was Baahubali 2 in 2019, also directed by Rajamouli and with music by Keeravani. That show made history back then, and now RRR is doing it again.

What’s Next?

SSMB29 will restart filming in June. Ram Charan’s Peddi and Jr. NTR’s Dragon are also in progress. But tonight, it’s all about RRR and its powerful music lighting up London.