Engineering student stabbed to death in Hyderabad over relationship with girl

When he came to meet the girl on May 7, the girl's relatives caught Yuvan and stabbed him to death.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 8th May 2026 10:38 am IST
Young engineering student smiling outdoors in Hyderabad, India, after a tragic stabbing incident related.
Engineering student Yuvan

Hyderabad: An engineering student was stabbed to death in Hyderabad’s Chilkalguda on Thursday, May 7, over an alleged relationship with a girl.

The victim was identified as 23-year-old Yuvan, a resident of Jawaharnagar and a third-year engineering student. Yuvan had come to Jawaharnagar to meet a girl with whom he had been in a relationship for four years. In the past, the girl’s relatives had warned him to stay away from her.

However, Yuvan continued his relationship. When he came to meet the girl on Thursday, the girl’s relatives caught Yuvan and stabbed him to death.

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A video shared on social media showed Yuvan’s family protesting in front of the girl’s residence as the police tried to pacify them.

The police are yet to give details regarding the incident.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 8th May 2026 10:38 am IST

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