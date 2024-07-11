Telangana: Nurse killed over family disputes, husband arrested

Hyderabad: Police apprehended a man for beating his 45-year-old wife to death over family disputes at her house in Malkajgiri.

The accused has been identified as Rajendra Kumar, a resident of Malkajgiri, who had been married to the victim, Krishna Kumari, for 20 years. She worked as a staff nurse at CC Shroff Hospital, and the couple had two children together.

According to reports, the couple often engaged in arguments. On Sunday, the accused returned home under the influence of alcohol and initiated an argument with the victim over a petty issue.

The fight escalated into a physical altercation, during which the accused hit the victim with a belt.

The victim informed her sister, Sirisha, about the incident over the phone. Sirisha came over to resolve the fight, but the accused dragged the victim into a room, locked her inside, and physically assaulted her. When Sirisha attempted to intervene, he attacked her as well.

Also Read Telangana: Three minors held for murder of driver in Nizamabad

Subsequently, the accused called the victim’s family and informed them that she was unconscious.

Upon receiving the information, the victim’s family immediately took her to a private hospital. However, the doctors declared the victim dead on arrival, as she had suffered extensive internal injuries.

Based on the victim’s family complaint, the police registered a case under Section 103 (1) of the BNS, and the accused was taken into custody.

Further investigation is underway.