Telangana: Three minors held for murder of driver in Nizamabad

Hyderabad: Police apprehended three minor boys on Sunday, July 7, for murdering a 20-year-old man at Sharadanagar in Basar, Nizamabad district.

The accused are said to be between 15 and 17, working in different fast-food centers. The victim has been identified as Arjun from Fakirabad.

During investigations, it was revealed that on June 1, the three accused asked Arjun for a ride but the latter, who was drunk, refused and reportedly abused them. The three boys took the driver to an isolated location and beat him to death with a boulder. They later burned his body to destroy the evidence.

A case has been registered, and the accused has been placed under judicial remand.

Further investigation is ongoing.