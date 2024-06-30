Hyderabad: Ambulance driver stabbed to death in Jagathgirigutta

The victim has been identified as  Anil, a resident of Venkateshwar Nagar in Jagathgirigutta

Published: 30th June 2024 5:13 pm IST
Representational Image

Hyderabad: A 40-year-old man was stabbed to death by unknown assailants in Jagathgirigutta, Quthbullapur, late Friday night.

The victim has been identified as Anil, an ambulance driver and a resident of Venkateshwar Nagar in Jagathgirigutta. The incident occurred when Anil was alone at his house. 

Upon receiving information, the police reached the spot and shifted the body to Gandhi Hospital for postmortem . 

Speaking to Siasat.com, an official from Jagathgirigutta police station said, “A case has been registered under Section 302 (Murder). The victim was an ambulance driver who also owned an eatery business”

He further said, “It has been reported that the relationship between the victim and his wife had become strained. We are currently investigating whether this strained relationship played any role in the murder.” 

Further investigation is ongoing.

