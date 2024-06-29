Saudi Arabia returnee found dead on Hyderabad outskirts, murder suspected

Hyderabad: The body of a man who recently returned from Saudi Arabia was discovered in an isolated area on the outskirts of the city, in Narsingi. The deceased, identified as Syed Hidayat Ali, 31, a resident of Golconda’s Chota Bazaar area, was found by Narsingi police on Thursday.

Authorities suspect foul play, believing Ali may have been murdered and his body subsequently dumped at the location. The police conducted a preliminary examination of the crime scene and gathered evidence.

Ali, who had been working as an engineer in Saudi Arabia, was found stabbed to death in an open plot in the Green Lands Venture area of Manchirevula within the Narsingi police station limits. The incident occurred between 12 noon and 12:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The body has been sent to Osmania General Hospital for a postmortem examination to determine the exact cause of death.

The Narsingi police have launched an investigation into the murder, with officers working to uncover more details surrounding the circumstances of Ali’s death. “Complete details will be known as the investigation progresses,” said the SHO of Narsingi Police Station.