Saudi Green Card: Benefits, eligibility, costs and how to apply

The Saudi Premium Residency, often referred to as the “Saudi Green Card,” is a special residency programme that offers expats long-term residency with enhanced rights and opportunities. It allows greater independence, property ownership, and investment prospects without the need for a local sponsor.

Introduced in 2019 under the Vision 2030 reform plan, this initiative aims to attract skilled professionals, investors, and entrepreneurs to contribute to the Kingdom’s growing non-oil economy.

What is the Saudi Premium Residency?

The Saudi Premium Residency is a special visa that enables foreign nationals to live, work, and own property in the Kingdom. Unlike standard residency permits, it does not require sponsorship (Kafala) from a Saudi citizen or employer.

Key benefits

Holders of the Saudi Premium Residency enjoy a range of exclusive privileges:

Freedom to live and work in Saudi Arabia

Ownership of real estate

The right to establish and manage businesses

Ability to sponsor dependents and domestic workers

Eligibility to apply for premium residency for family members

Fee-free international money transfers

Permission to host and invite relatives

Visa-free entry and exit

Access to public healthcare and education

No employer restrictions on job mobility

Ownership and licensing of vehicles and other modes of transport

Eligibility criteria

Applicants must meet the following requirements:

Be at least 21 years of age

Valid passport with a minimum validity of six months.

Have a clean criminal record

Undergo a medical examination and be in good health

Provide proof of sufficient financial resources to support themselves and their dependents

How much does It cost?

There are two main types of Premium Residency:

Unlimited duration residency

One-time fee: SAR 800,000

Lifetime validity

One-year renewable residency

Annual fee: SAR 100,000

Renewable each year

How to apply

Applications are submitted online through the Saudi Premium Residency Centre:

Step-by-step process:

Visit the official portal

Create an account and complete the application form

Upload required documents, including:

Valid passport Proof of financial stability Health insurance Police clearance (no criminal record) Medical fitness certificate

Pay the application fee (non-refundable)

Wait for assessment and final approval

Applications are reviewed thoroughly, and decisions are typically made within 30 to 90 days.

Who can apply?

The programme is open to:

Foreign investors and entrepreneurs

Skilled professionals (e.g. doctors, engineers, IT specialists)

Property owners

High-achieving individuals in sports, arts, and academia

Retired expats with stable income

Five new Premium Residency categories

In addition to the general Premium Residency options, Saudi Arabia in January 2024 introduced five specialised categories to attract specific talents and investments:

1. Special Talent Residency

Target group: Highly qualified professionals in key sectors such as healthcare, science, technology, and research, as well as senior executives.

Purpose: To attract top-tier talent that can contribute to the Kingdom’s knowledge economy and enhance expertise in vital industries.

Key features:

Initially valid for five years, renewable upon meeting eligibility criteria.

Applicants must demonstrate exceptional qualifications, professional experience, or academic achievements.

Financial solvency is required.

Typically includes individuals with advanced degrees, published research, or executive-level leadership roles.

Onetime fee: SAR 4,000

2. Gifted Residency

Target group: Artists, creatives, and athletes who have made significant contributions or gained recognition in culture, arts, or sports.

Purpose: To support the development of Saudi Arabia’s cultural and creative industries, as well as its ambitions in sports.

Key features:

Open to award-winning individuals recognised locally or internationally.

Endorsement from relevant Saudi authorities (e.g. Ministry of Culture or Ministry of Sports) is often required.

Five-year renewable residency.

Ideal for musicians, filmmakers, visual artists, authors, and professional athletes.

Onetime fee: SAR 4,000

3. Investor Residency

Target group: Foreign investors seeking to invest in Saudi Arabia’s rapidly growing economy.

Purpose: To attract international capital, encourage business development, and diversify the national economy.

Key features:

Requires a minimum investment, as stipulated by Saudi regulations.

Applicants must demonstrate financial stability and provide documentation of investment activity.

Grants the right to establish, own, and manage businesses without a Saudi sponsor.

Five-year renewable permit based on the continuity and value of the investment.

Onetime fee: SAR 4,000

4. Entrepreneur Residency

Target group: Founders of innovative start-ups or scalable enterprises.

Purpose: To support entrepreneurship, job creation, and innovation aligned with Vision 2030 sectors such as technology, green energy, and tourism.

Key Features:

Applicants must present a viable business plan or proof of participation in a recognised start-up accelerator or incubator.

May require job creation targets or evidence of funding from a venture capital firm.

Five-year renewable permit, with renewal dependent on business performance and growth.

Onetime fee: SAR 4,000

5. Real Estate Owner Residency

Target group: Foreign nationals who legally own residential property in Saudi Arabia.

Purpose: To stimulate the property market and enhance the Kingdom’s appeal as a residential destination.

Key features:

Property must be valued at a minimum of SAR 4 million and be free of any mortgage .

Residency is contingent on continued ownership of the qualifying property.

Must be residential property located in areas open to foreign ownership (not commercial or undeveloped land).

Suitable for lifestyle investors, long-term residents, and retirees.

Onetime fee: SAR 4,000