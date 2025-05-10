Saudi Arabia announces largest ever Haj operation plan

Riyadh: With Haj season just a few weeks away, Saudi Arabia has unveiled the largest operational plan in the history of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques.

The comprehensive plan was announced by Sheikh Dr Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz Al-Sudais, President of Religious Affairs, and aims to elevate the pilgrimage experience through advanced digital solutions and enriched spiritual initiatives.

Key highlights of the Haj 2025 operational plan:

120 enrichment initiatives and 10 smart enrichment tracks designed to enhance the digital experience of pilgrims.

50 scientific and intellectual programmes to support spiritual growth and knowledge sharing.

Deployment of over 2,000 qualified Saudi personnel to serve worshippers at the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah.

Seven specialised enrichment tracks promoting the values of moderation and tolerance in multiple languages.

Speaking at the plan’s launch, Sheikh Dr Al-Sudais highlighted the Kingdom’s commitment to leveraging all available resources to serve pilgrims and provide an exceptional Hajj experience. He emphasised the role of digital transformation and artificial intelligence in deepening the faith of visitors and conveying the inclusive, moderate message of Islam, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The plan places a strong emphasis on multilingual communication, enabling the religious leadership to reach pilgrims from diverse backgrounds through interactive, smart platforms. These efforts align with Saudi Arabia’s national vision for digital transformation and leadership in smart technologies and artificial intelligence.

Structured around three core pillars, the operational plan focuses on:

Honouring the time of Haj by affirming its spiritual value and global significance.

Elevating the sacredness of place through quality services and innovation.

Conveying the message of the Two Holy Mosques worldwide, offering a spiritually rich and inclusive experience governed by institutional excellence.

Through this unprecedented plan, Saudi Arabia reaffirms its dedication to delivering a safe, seamless, and spiritually fulfilling pilgrimage experience for millions of Muslims from around the world.