Haj 2025: Indian expat arrested for using ambulance to transport four people to Makkah

Makkah: Saudi authorities have arrested an Indian expatriate for illegally using an ambulance to transport four individuals to Makkah in violation of Haj 2025 regulations.

According to the Haj Security Forces, the man attempted to smuggle the residents into the holy city on Friday, May 9, without the required permit to perform Umrah rituals. All individuals involved have been referred to a competent committee for appropriate penalties.

Watch the video here

📹| قوات أمن الحج تضبط مقيمًا لنقله (3) مقيمين ووافدًا لا يحملون تصريحًا بالحج ومحاولة إيصالهم إلى مدينة مكة المكرمة.#لا_حج_بلا_تصريح pic.twitter.com/4KnSNLYOp3 — الأمن العام (@security_gov) May 9, 2025

In a separate incident on Thursday, May 8, security personnel apprehended an Egyptian resident for transporting 22 undocumented pilgrims on a bus. He too was referred for disciplinary action after attempting to enter Makkah without proper authorisation.

📹| قوات أمن الحج تضبط مقيمًا لقيامه بمحاولة إيصال (22) وافدًا مخالفًا لأنظمة وتعليمات الحج إلى مدينة مكة المكرمة دون حصولهم على تصريح بالحج.#لا_حج_بلا_تصريح pic.twitter.com/zop7Mu0pTx — الأمن العام (@security_gov) May 8, 2025

Authorities in Makkah’s Al-Hijrah district also recently arrested 42 expatriates holding various types of visit visas, citing violations of Haj regulations.

📹| قوات أمن الحج تضبط (42) وافدًا مخالفًا لأنظمة وتعليمات الحج من حاملي تأشيرات الزيارة بأنواعها في مبنى مخالف بحي الهجرة.#لا_حج_بلا_تصريح pic.twitter.com/Du348uwUNu — الأمن العام (@security_gov) May 5, 2025

The Saudi government continues to issue stern warnings against breaching official Haj instructions, emphasising the importance of safety, security, and organisation during the pilgrimage season. The Ministry urges pilgrims to use only authorised channels and to avoid falling victim to false advertisements and unauthorised offers.

Those caught transporting or attempting to transport individuals holding visit visas to Makkah or the holy sites may face fines of up to SAR 100,000, depending on the number of persons involved. In such cases, courts may also order the confiscation of the vehicles used.

ابتداءً من (1 ذي القعدة 1446هـ) .. غرامة مالية تصل إلى (100,000) ريال، لكل من تقدم بطلب إصدار تأشيرة زيارة بأنواعها كافة لشخص قام أو حاول أداء الحج دون تصريح أو الدخول إلى مدينة مكة المكرمة والمشاعر المقدسة أو البقاء فيهما#لا_حج_بلا_تصريح pic.twitter.com/KZSNa97YIc — الأمن العام (@security_gov) May 9, 2025

In addition, anyone caught performing or attempting to perform Haj without a permit—including visit visa holders and unauthorised residents found within the holy precincts—faces a fine of up to SAR 20,000. These restrictions will remain in effect until June 10.

The Kingdom continues to stress the need for full compliance with Haj regulations to ensure the safety and well-being of all pilgrims and the smooth conduct of religious rituals.