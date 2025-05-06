Haj 2025: 42 visit visa holders arrested in Saudi Arabia for violating rules

Saudi Arabia’s interior ministry on Monday, May 5, announced that 42 persons holding a visit visa have been arrested for violating the rules of pilgrimage ahead of Haj 2025.

The offenders have been referred to the concerned authorities, who will decide on the penalties regarding the violation. In an effort to regulate the Hajj, Saudi authorities have stepped up monitoring and enforcement.

Beginning from April 29 (1 Dhul-Qi’dah), until 14 Dhul-Hijjah (expected to fall on June 10 or 11), visit visa holders are prohibited from entering or staying in Makkah. A penalty of 20,000 Saudi Riyals will be imposed on those caught performing or attempting to perform Hajj.

The rules further state that anyone who applies for a visit visa on behalf of another person intending to perform Haj without a permit, or who assists them in entering Makkah during the restricted period, may be fined up to 100,000 Riyal. The same penalty applies to those who transport or accommodate violators, whether in private homes, hotels, or apartments.

Earlier, the Saudi government laid down stringent penalties on those who overstay their visas. According to Khaleej Times, the interior ministry, the sponsors who fail to report expatriate workers who do not leave the Kingdom after their visas expire could face penalties of 50,000 Riyal.

Apart from this, any vehicles used for transporting illegal pilgrims to any of the holy sites will be confiscated. Those caught infiltrating Makkah or performing Haj without a permit risk deportation and a ban from re-entering Saudi Arabia for ten years.