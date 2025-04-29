Saudi Arabia to penalise illegal Haj pilgrims, facilitators

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior has announced a penalty of Saudi Riyal (SAR) 20,000 for illegal Haj pilgrims and those who facilitate such travellers.

The ministry introduced a list of penalties that includes the imposition of the aforementioned penalty on all visit visa holders caught performing the Haj or even trying to enter and stay in Makkah. Those who apply for a visit visa on behalf of illegal pilgrims will have to pay a penalty of SAR 100,000, which will multiply based on the number of individuals involved.

The same penalty will be imposed on those who transport a visit visa holder to Makkah and the holy sites during Haj season. It also applies to those who shelter or attempt to shelter visit visa holders in any accommodation, including hotels, apartments, private housing, shelters, or housing sites for Haj pilgrims.

According to Arab News, the offences leading to the penalty include concealing their presence or providing assistance that enables their stay. The fine will multiply for each individual sheltered or assisted.

A separate penalty would also apply to illegal infiltrators attempting to perform Haj, whether residents or overstayers, and the guilty parties would be deported to their countries and banned from entering the Kingdom for ten years.

The ministry additionally said that the relevant court will be requested to confiscate land vehicles used to transport visit visa holders to Makkah city and the holy sites during the specified period, if owned by the transporter, facilitator, or any accomplices.