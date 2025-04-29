First batch of pilgrims from Hyderabad departs for Haj

Hyderabad: The first batch of pilgrims from Hyderabad departed for Haj in Saudi Arabia early on Tuesday, April 29.

As many as 7,000 pilgrims from Telangana are expected to perform Haj this year. There are approximately 31 batches of pilgrims from Telangana; over 200 pilgrims took the first flight today to Madina.

Several pilgrims from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh arrived at the Haj House in Nampally before traveling to Madina. Stalls were set up at the Haj House for pilgrims to buy clothes, medicines, and exchange currency.

“I have waited for performing Haj for along time. Previously, I couldn’t go because of work. After I retired last year, I made the bookings for myself and my family members,” Sheik Basha Mohiuddin a pilgrim who is going for haj along with family was quoted as saying by Times of India .