Expats invited to apply for seasonal jobs during Haj 2025

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD) has announced the opening of applications for seasonal jobs related to the upcoming Haj 1446 AH-2025.

The initiative called Ajeer Al-Haj service that enables businesses to hire temporary workers through seasonal contracts specifically for the Hajj period.

The ministry has urged both Saudi citizens and expatriate residents interested in working at the holy sites during the Hajj season to upload their CVs via the Bab Ajeer platform.

This move is part of ongoing efforts to regulate the seasonal labour market, streamline administrative processes, and support businesses and workers alike.

The initiative also forms a key element of the Ministry’s broader plan to enhance the quality of services offered to pilgrims and to enrich their overall experience during the pilgrimage.

Employers are required to obtain Haj permits for their seasonal workers, and the Ministry has emphasised that any violations will result in penalties as prescribed by the regulations.

The “Ajeer” service aims to enhance the flexibility of the labor market and raise the efficiency of the local workforce, while offering flexible work solutions that reduce reliance on external recruitment during peak seasons.