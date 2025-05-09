Hyderabad: Vijay Deverakonda has come a long way in his career in a relatively short span of time. Making his debut as a lead actor in 2016 with Pelli Choopulu, he has since become one of the biggest rising stars in the Telugu film industry. Known for his impactful performances in films like Arjun Reddy, Geetha Govindam, Dear Comrade, and Kushi, Vijay continues to win hearts with his versatile acting and charismatic presence.

Today, on May 9, 2025, the actor is celebrating his 36th birthday. On this special occasion, let’s take a look at Vijay Deverakonda’s estimated net worth in 2025 and his luxurious lifestyle in Hyderabad.

Vijay Deverakonda’s net worth in 2025

According to multiple online sources, Vijay Deverakonda’s net worth is estimated to be between Rs 50 to Rs 70 crores. He reportedly charges over Rs 15 crores per film, making him one of the top-paid actors in the Telugu industry today. In addition to acting, he earns more than Rs 1 crore per brand endorsement and approximately Rs 40 lakh for a single sponsored post on Instagram. His financial portfolio also includes various investments that further contribute to his growing wealth.

Vijay Deverakonda’s car collection

Vijay’s love for high-end automobiles is evident in his impressive car collection worth several crores, which includes —

Lexus MPV

BMW 5 Series 520d Luxury Line

Mercedes-Benz GLS 350

Volvo XC90

Audi Q7

Actor’s lavish home in Jubilee Hills

The actor resides in a luxurious Rs 15 crore mansion located in the plush Jubilee Hills area of Hyderabad. He shares this opulent home with his family and their beloved Siberian Husky, Storm. Check out some photos here.

What’s Next for Vijay Deverakonda?

On the professional front, Vijay is gearing up for the release of his next big film Kingdom, directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri and co-starring Bhagyashree Borse. The film is scheduled to hit the big screens on May 30. He also has another highly anticipated project with director Rahul Sankrityan, set against the backdrop of British colonial rule.

With a stellar lineup of films and a flourishing career, Vijay Deverakonda continues to be a force to reckon with in Indian cinema.