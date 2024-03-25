Vijay Deverakonda’s home in Jubilee Hills: Actor drops new pics

Hyderabad: Vijay Deverakonda, the popular actor known for his roles in Telugu cinema, has been making waves in the industry. He has also stepped into Bollywood with the movie “Liger” alongside Ananya Panday. Vijay gained immense popularity post his blockbuster movie Arjun Reddy and is now one of the highest-paid stars in Tollywood.

With an estimated net worth of around Rs 66 crores, Vijay has indulged in luxury living. He owns a stunning bungalow in the upscale area of Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad, joining the ranks of other A-listers like Chiranjeevi and Mahesh Babu. This lavish home, which he reportedlly purchased in 2019 for approximately Rs 15 crores, is a multi-storeyed beauty.

Vijay often treats his fans to glimpses of his luxurious abode on Instagram. On Monday, he shared a photo from his living area to celebrate Holi with his followers. Check out picture below.

Speaking more about his house, the interior is designed with a sophisticated touch, featuring white hues, modern furniture, and elegant accents. French windows, pearl white marble flooring, and spacious rooms add to the charm. Check out more latest clicks of his home.

The bungalow boasts of a massive terrace, a lush garden, and all modern amenities, making it a true haven for the actor.

On the professional front, Vijay Deverakonda will be next seen in ‘Family Star’ co-starring Mrunal Thakur in the female lead. It is slated to hit the screen on April 5.