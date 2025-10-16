Telangana man dies in Jordan; cause of death unclear

Hyderabad: A 27-year-old Telangana man, working in Jordan, died on October 14 under circumstances that are currently unclear.

The deceased was identified as Boidi Raju from Kupti village in Nirmal district. He had migrated to the Middle Eastern country in 2024 and worked at a cloth store named Classic Fashion Company, owned by a Gujarati.

Siasat.com spoke to Swadesh, a member of the Telangana NRI advisory committee, who alleged that Raju “was likely in depression due to some personal reasons.”

“He was working as a cleaner at the fashion store. His colleagues were mostly Telugus,” he said.

The committee has requested the repatriation of Raju’s body, and both the Indian Embassy in Jordan and the company owner have agreed to bear the costs. “The Union aviation ministry is yet to give clearance to receive Raju’s mortal remains at Hyderabad airport,” Swadhesh told Siasat.com.

However, Raju’s uncle, Boidi Gopal, denied the claims. According to him, his nephew fell from the third floor of the store. “There was no personal issue. He died after slipping from the third floor of the building,” Gopal told Siasat.com.

The circumstances surrounding Raju’s death are still under investigation, and authorities are coordinating with the family and Indian officials to facilitate his repatriation.