Telangana man sacrifices goat with teeth, bare hands, case registered

So far, no arrest have been made.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 27th December 2025 7:01 pm IST
goat
Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Telangana police filed a case against a man for allegedly sacrificing a goat using his teeth and bare hands in Potharam village of district.

Advertisement

In a video being circulated on social media, the man can be seen killing the goat after biting the animal and ripping apart its neck with his hands. The act was reportedly performed as part of an animal sacrifice ritual.

The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India, in coordination with Stray Animal Foundation of India (SAFI), Hyderabad, filed a complaint at the Husnabad Police Station against the man.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“Mubarak

The police filed a first information report (FIR), and the accused was served a notice but has not been arrested yet, the Station House Officer of Husnabad Police told Siasat.com, adding that the incident happened about 10 days ago.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 27th December 2025 7:01 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button