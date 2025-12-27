Telangana man sacrifices goat with teeth, bare hands, case registered

Hyderabad: The Telangana police filed a case against a man for allegedly sacrificing a goat using his teeth and bare hands in Potharam village of district.

In a video being circulated on social media, the man can be seen killing the goat after biting the animal and ripping apart its neck with his hands. The act was reportedly performed as part of an animal sacrifice ritual.

The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India, in coordination with Stray Animal Foundation of India (SAFI), Hyderabad, filed a complaint at the Husnabad Police Station against the man.

The police filed a first information report (FIR), and the accused was served a notice but has not been arrested yet, the Station House Officer of Husnabad Police told Siasat.com, adding that the incident happened about 10 days ago.