Telangana man stranded in Iraq appeals for help to return India

Hyderabad: A young man Ajay from Sarangapur Mandal in the Jagityala constituency has reportedly been stranded in Iraq and has made a plea to return to India through a selfie video.

In the video, Ajay shared the hardships he is enduring after being deceived by an agent who seized his passport, leaving him stranded in a foreign land with no way to return home.

Ajay described his struggle to find food barely eating once and his difficult living conditions. Initially, he reportedly travelled to Iraq in search of better job opportunities but now finds himself trapped due to the agent’s fraudulent actions.

Overcome with sorrow, Ajay urgently appealed for assistance to help him return to his home.