Telangana: Man strangles wife to death over infedility suspicion

Hyderabad: A 26-year-old woman was allegedly strangled to death by her husband at Vempalli village in Mallapur Mandal of Jagtial district on Wednesday morning, October 30.

The accused has been identified as Velumula Ramesh.

According to reports, the accused and the victim, Sunitha have been married for nine years. They have two children, aged eight and six. After returning from the Gulf a month ago, Ramesh reportedly began arguing with Sunitha, suspecting her of infidelity.

On Wednesday morning, he assaulted Sunitha and fatally strangled her.

Upon receiving information from neighbours, police arrived at the scene and detained Ramesh. The deceased body has been transported to a government hospital for a post-mortem.

A case has been registered and further investigation is ongoing.