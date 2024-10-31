Telangana: Man strangles wife to death over infedility suspicion

Upon receiving information, police arrived at the scene and detained the accused Ramesh.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 31st October 2024 5:02 pm IST
Man kills mother while assaulting wife in Khammam
Representational Image

Hyderabad: A 26-year-old woman was allegedly strangled to death by her husband at Vempalli village in Mallapur Mandal of Jagtial district on Wednesday morning, October 30.

The accused has been identified as Velumula Ramesh.

According to reports, the accused and the victim, Sunitha have been married for nine years. They have two children, aged eight and six. After returning from the Gulf a month ago, Ramesh reportedly began arguing with Sunitha, suspecting her of infidelity.

On Wednesday morning, he assaulted Sunitha and fatally strangled her.

Also Read
Hyderabad: Couple killed at Amberpet residence

Upon receiving information from neighbours, police arrived at the scene and detained Ramesh. The deceased body has been transported to a government hospital for a post-mortem.

A case has been registered and further investigation is ongoing.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 31st October 2024 5:02 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button