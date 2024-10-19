Hyderabad: Couple killed at Ambeerpet residence

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 19th October 2024 5:11 pm IST
Hyderabad: An elderly couple was found murdered in Amberpet residence on Saturday morning, October 19 with police suspecting the incident occurred three days earlier.

The victims have been identified as Linga Reddy, a retired bank employee, and his wife, Urmila Devi.

Preliminary investigations reveal that Urmila suffered blunt force trauma to her head, and she was missing four gold bangles. A rubber cord was also found around the couple’s necks, indicating strangulation as a potential cause of death.

Police speculate that the crime was committed by unidentified assailants who initially intended to steal but encountered the couple resulting in a physical altercation that led to murder.

A case has been registered, and police are reviewing CCTV footage from the surrounding area to identify the suspect.

Further investigations are ongoing.

