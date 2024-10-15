Hyderabad: 3 of a family arrested for murder over property dispute

Hyderabad: Three men from a family were arrested by the Mangalhat Police on Tuesday, October 15, for murdering their relative at Lower Dhoolpet, Mangalhat, Hyderabad, over family property disputes.

The arrested have been identified as Thakur Bajrang Singh, 34, brothers Tulja Ram Singh, 36, and R Satyanarayan Singh, 32. According to the police, the arrested trio consists of the brother and nephews of the deceased, Durgesh Singh, a resident of Lower Dhoolpet, Mangalhat. The assailants were his next-door neighbours.

A statement released by the police says that the trio attacked Durgesh Singh over property disputes on the night of October 13. The injured Durgesh was taken to hospital after losing consciousness from the attack and was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital.

The police started investigating the case based on the complaint from another brother of Durgesh Singh and arrested the assailants, who, according to the police, voluntarily confessed to the crime.

The trio was equally charged 3(5) with murder 103(1) under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and were produced before the court for judicial remand.