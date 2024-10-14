Hyderabad: Man murdered over family property dispute

Shortly after the murder, a large number of Task Force and local police personnel were deployed to prevent any unrest in the area.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 14th October 2024 9:06 am IST
Hyderabad: A man was murdered over a family property dispute in Mangalhat on Sunday night.

Durgesh Singh, the deceased, was at his house when three individuals, Bajrang Singh, Satyanarayana Singh, and Tujaram Singh, called him to discuss a family property issue.

The three suspects attacked Durgesh, causing him to lose consciousness. He was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. The Mangalhat police have registered a case and started an investigation. Shortly after the murder, a large number of Task Force and local police personnel were deployed to prevent any unrest in the area.

