Telangana: Maoists kill woman cadre accused of being police informer

Hyderabad: In the Chennapuram forest area of Charla mandal, a female Maoist named Radha, also known as Nielso, was killed by her own group. Radha, from Hyderabad’s Balaji Nagar, had been with the Maoists for less than six years. She was a protection team commander in the Andhra-Odisha Border area and had a reward of Rs four lakh on her head.

Recently, Radha was accused of secretly working with the police, which led to her being executed. According to the Andhra-Odisha Border Special Zone Committee secretary, Ganesh, Radha joined the Maoists in 2018 but became an informant under police pressure. Her brother, Suryam, also joined the Maoists, but both were suspected of being police agents.

Radha was suspended from her commander role three months ago due to suspicions about her loyalty. The Maoists justified her execution as necessary to protect their operations, stating that she had been providing information to intelligence officials in Telangana and Chhattisgarh.