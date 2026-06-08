Telangana mountaineer unfurls SCCL flag at Everest Base Camp

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Monday, June 8, congratulated a young mountaineer from Khammam, Moti Kumar, for hoisting the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) flag at Everest Base Camp, situated at an altitude of approximately 5,364 metres above sea level.

During a meeting, Moti Kumar presented the Deputy CM with a photograph of himself holding the SCCL flag at the base camp. Bhatti Vikramarka expressed confidence that the young mountaineer would scale even greater heights and bring laurels to Telangana and the country.

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Moti Kumar told the Deputy CM that he has previously summited Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania and Mount Elbrus in Russia, and that his next goal is the summit of Mount Everest. He said he is currently undergoing rigorous training in preparation.