Telangana MP donates Rs 60 lakh ornament to Tirupati temple

TTD is the official custodian of Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirupati, the richest Hindu shrine in the world.

Tirupati: A Parliamentarian from Telangana, K Visweswar Reddy, on Tuesday donated a 535-gram ornament worth Rs 60 lakh to Tirupati temple, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams said.

Reddy, who represents Chevella Lok Sabha constituency for BRS, donated an ‘Ashta Lakshmi Chandra Vanka’ ornament, a crescent-shaped one bearing deities motif.

“Telangana MP Konda Visweswar Reddy donated an Ashta Lakshmi Chandra Vanka ornament weighing 535 grams and worth Rs 60 lakh to Sri Venkateswara of Tirumala on Tuesday,” Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) said in a release.

Accompanied by family members, Reddy presented the ornament at Ranganayakula Mandapam inside the temple to TTD chairman BR Naidu and additional executive officer Ch Venkaiah Chowdary.

