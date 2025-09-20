AP: Drunk man bites snake’s head off after being bitten in Tirupati

Hyderabad: In a bizarre incident, a drunk man in Andhra Pradesh’s Tirupati killed a snake by biting its head off in retaliation after he was bitten on Thursday, September 18.

As if killing the snake wasn’t enough, the man slept with the reptile’s carcass after the incident. According to witnesses, the man, identified as Venkatesh, was in an inebriated condition. While returning home, he was bitten by a venomous snake.

Venkatesh reportedly caught the snake in his hands and bit off its head. He then carried the dead snake back to his home and slept on the carcass.

However, after his health condition worsened at night, his family members rushed him to Srikalahasti Area Hospital for treatment.

The on-duty doctors immediately assessed him but, given the severity of the situation, decided to shift him to Tirupati Ruia Hospital on Friday morning for advanced treatment.

While locals have raised concerns over alcohol abuse and lack of awareness of snakebite, health officials stressed that snakebites, especially from venomous species, require immediate medical intervention, and warned that such reckless actions could prove fatal.