EC derecognises 474 parties, 26 from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has cancelled the registration of 474 registered but unrecognised political parties across the country for failing to contest elections or secure recognition in recent years.

Among these, 17 are from Andhra Pradesh and 9 are from Telangana. The move comes as part of the poll body’s clean-up exercise aimed at maintaining transparency and credibility in electoral records.

334 parties removed last month

Just last month, the Election Commission had removed 334 inactive parties from its registry. With the latest step, a total of 808 political parties have been derecognised within a span of two months.

According to officials, the main reason for removal is the failure of these parties to contest any elections for over six years.

From Andhra Pradesh

From Andhra Pradesh, the cancelled parties include the All India Liberal Party, All India Manchi Party, Bharat Praja Spondana Party, Bharatiya Chaitanya Party, Bharatiya Sadharma Sthapana Party, Great India Party, Jai Andhra Party, Jai Samaikyandhra Party, Pedala Party, Poverty Eradication Party, Political Essential and Accurate Council of Experts Party, Prajapalan Party, Rayalaseema Congress Party, Rayalaseema Parirakshana Samithi, Samaikya Telugu Rajyam, Backwards Classes Women Farmers Party, and YSR Bahujan Party.

In Telangana

In Telangana, prominent among the deregistered organisations is the Lok Satta Party, which once played a significant role in the state’s political landscape. Others in the list include the All India Azad Party, All India BC OBC Party, BC Bharat Desam Party, Bharat Labour Praja Party, Mahajana Mandali Party, Navabharat National Party, and Telangana Pragathi Samithi.

According to EC data, following this clean-up exercise, there are now six recognised national parties and 67 state-recognised parties functioning in India. Apart from these, 2,046 parties remain registered but unrecognised.