Telangana: Minor girl found dead after ‘gang rape’ in Peddapalli

Hyderabad: A 15-year-old girl died from injuries after being allegedly gang raped by four unidentified suspects in Appannapet, Peddapalli district.

The girl’s family migrated from Madhya Pradesh to Telangana’s Peddapalli to work at a brick kiln. Both her parents are daily wage labourers.

The horrific incident took place two days ago but was only brought to light on Thursday after police received a tip-off.

The girl was allegedly raped by four people on the outskirts of Peddapalli two days ago. She was gravely injured and she died while her parents were moving her to Madhya Pradesh.

Fearing repercussions, the parents kept the incident a secret and performed their daughter’s funeral rituals on the trip to Madhya Pradesh, several media reports stated.

The police have begun an investigation and are trying to trace the accused. More details are awaited.