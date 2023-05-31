Telangana: Mediciti Medical College’s recognition revoked

Mumbai: The Medical Council of India (MCI) has cancelled the recognition of Mediciti Medical College, which is owned by former Union Minister Sujana Chowdary. The council has also issued orders to stop admissions for the academic year 2023-24.

The college is located in Ghanpur and is affiliated with Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences, Warangal. Established in 2002, the institute occupies a 40-acre site in Ghanpur, on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

The cancellation order issued by the National Medical Commission (NMC) states that admissions into the MBBS course at MediCiti Institute of Medical Sciences have been cancelled for the academic year 2023-24. The decision was made due to irregularities found by the MCI.

Currently, there are 750 MBBS students and 150 PG students enrolled at the college.

However, the college Mediciti Institute of Medical Sciences clarified that there was no cancellation of its recognition.