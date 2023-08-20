Telangana: Not leaving Cong, political future with Rahul Gandhi, says Jagga Reddy

Hyderabad: TPCC working president and Sangareddy MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy, also known as Jagga Reddy on Saturday, August 19, dispelled rumours that he is planning to jump ship from the grand old party to the ruling BRS and has reaffirmed his ‘unwavering commitment’ to working under the leadership of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.

He also voiced outrage at the spread of ‘false narratives’ and what he called a ‘carefully orchestrated smear campaign’ and called the rumours “premeditated attempts to destroy his character and political standing.”

“It’s nothing more than an effort to bring an end to my decades-long political career, a career I’ve painstakingly built through dedicated service to the people, navigating economic challenges, and spearheading social initiatives.” Do I really need to legitimise questions on social media about my political integrity with a response?” he questioned.

He said that certain political figures have been involved in a smear campaign on social media for the past year and a half and that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) was the first to utilize social media strategically. He emphasized that the ‘hostile campaign’ against him was temporarily paused during Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra event in the state, but resumed within the following 10 days.

He expressed serious dissatisfaction at the baseless and unconfirmed stories that have made their way into mainstream media. He angrily warned that individuals guilty of spreading such misleading tales will face severe consequences.

“They’re playing with my political career. I will not back down from confronting YouTubers who purposely smear my reputation. If they don’t prove what they’re publishing, I’ll beat them up,” he vowed.

Speculations continued until the Sanga Reddy MLA stated his position on Saturday, declaring that he has no plans to shift loyalties away from the Congress party. This comes on the heels of his previous interactions with major individuals in the BRS party, including working president KT Rama Rao, which sparked speculation about a probable move to the ruling BRS in the presence of party supremo and chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.