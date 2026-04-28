Telangana plans high-speed rail hub at Bharat Future City: Minister

Hyderabad: Telangana Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Monday, April 27, said that the state is planning to develop a high-speed rail corridor hub centred around Bharat Future City.

The Minister reviewed progress and proposals related to high-speed rail corridors during a meeting held at the Secretariat. He noted that such corridors are expected to play a key role in the state’s future transport infrastructure.

On Hyderabad-Pune-Mumbai corridor

According to officials, the proposed Hyderabad–Pune–Mumbai high-speed rail corridor will span approximately 761 kilometres and include 12 stations. Of these, 10 are planned as elevated stations and two as underground stations.

The Minister said the proposal to construct a 4.6-kilometre tunnel near Vikarabad would be discussed with chief minister A Revanth Reddy.

He added that once completed, the corridor could significantly reduce travel time, with the journey expected to be completed in about 2.55 hours.

Min reviews Bharat Future City-Amaravati-Chennai route

The minister also reviewed other proposed corridors, including the Bharat Future City–Amaravati–Chennai route, and directed officials to work in coordination on its planning and execution. Another corridor connecting Bharat Future City to Bengaluru is proposed to pass through Mannanur and Somasila regions.

A PowerPoint presentation outlining the proposed alignments and key features of the corridors was also examined during the review meeting.