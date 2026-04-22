Telangana Police await extradition of UK-based pharmacist to conduct murder trial

Hyderabad: The Telangana Police have made all efforts for the extradition of a UK-based pharmacist wanted here to stand trial on charges of murder for targeting his ex-wife’s family through alleged arsenic poisoning, a senior official said on Wednesday.

Ajith Kumar Mupparapu, 45, appeared before Westminster Magistrates Court in London as the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) laid out the case on behalf of the Indian authorities.

The Indian-origin British citizen is wanted to stand trial in relation to separate allegations of murder, attempted murder and/or conspiracy to murder, the court was told.

The four separate incidents, all in 2023, involved the Murappadu’s alleged targeting of the family of Sirisha after she filed for divorce.

Sirisha’s mother died in the wake of the alleged arsenic poisoning in July 2023, with Ajith being sought by Telangana authorities as part of their investigations into the death.

A senior police official said they are awaiting the order of the UK court, and expressed confidence about Ajith’s extradition.

“We have made all efforts from our side (for Ajith’s extradition),” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Kukatpally) Ritiraj told PTI.

Ajith’s lawyers have argued against the extradition on the grounds of a lack of sufficient evidence and also fears of torture if the accused is sent to India.

The hearing in the case is expected to conclude in London this week, with a judgment to be handed down at a later date.

Earlier, the pharmacist’s wife, in a complaint filed at Miyapur police station here, accused her husband of hatching a plan to kill her and her family members by “poisoning” them with arsenic-laced salt and chilli powder when they came to Hyderabad and stayed in their house for her brother’s marriage in June 2023.

The family members, who ate the food, fell ill, and the pharmacist’s mother-in-law, aged 60, died while undergoing treatment.

Later, the complainant and her family members underwent diagnostic tests, and the reports showed they all had huge arsenic levels, police had said.

Based on the complaint, a case of murder, attempt to murder, and criminal conspiracy was registered.

Nine people, including Ajith’s friends and his sister, besides a cousin of his wife, were arrested while the pharmacist is still at large, police said.

A chargesheet was filed in a city court in June 2024 against 10 accused, with Ajith named as an absconding accused, even as Telangana Police, through the central government, initiated the extradition process to bring back the prime accused to face trial here.

The Telangana Police and the Prison Department in January 2026 sent the necessary details and documents as sought by the UK government CPS for Ajith’s extradition.

The UK government authorities had asked for assurances on prison conditions and police custody conditions, treatment of the accused in line with human rights principles, police sources said.

Police also shared details on the investigation done so far with the UK authorities.

Once Ajith is brought back, the police seek to conduct further investigation, which is pending with regard to his role, they said.

Based on the findings of the investigation, a supplementary chargesheet will be filed, official sources added.