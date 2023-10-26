Telangana polls: 3,986 polling stations identified in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In preparation for the upcoming Telangana assembly elections, authorities have identified 3,986 polling stations across 15 Assembly constituencies in Hyderabad district.

These polling stations are located in 1,688 buildings. To ensure accessibility for voters, the majority of these polling stations are on the ground floor of the respective buildings.

Across these stations, there are a total of 37 locations with six polling booths each in nine assembly constituencies, and 48 locations with five polling stations each.

Additionally, 212 locations have four polling booths each, while 306 locations have three polling booths each. Furthermore, there are 644 buildings with two polling stations each across all constituencies.

Out of these, 441 buildings will host a single polling station each, covering all 15 constituencies of Hyderabad district. This includes six buildings identified in Jubilee Hills and Khairatabad assembly constituencies, which will accommodate six or more polling booths each.

Similarly, in Musheerabad and Malakpet, five buildings have been earmarked for more than six polling booths.

For instance, Musheerabad will have eight buildings with multiple polling booths, Malakpet will have 16, Amberpet will have 13, Khairatabad will have 7, Jubilee Hills will have 14, Sanathnagar will have 22, Nampally will have 18, Karwan will have 18, Gosha Mahal will have 17, Charminar will have 9, Chandrayagutta will have 29, Yakutpura will have 19, Bahadurpura will have 14, and Secunderabad Cantonment will have 8.

Officials from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) responsible for election preparations have indicated that the number of polling stations may increase if any single polling booth has more than 1,000 registered voters.

Furthermore, any changes to electoral rolls and related complaints will be accepted until October 31, with a final decision on the number of polling stations to be made by November 15.

Jubilee Hills and Yakutpura have the highest number of polling stations at 133 each, closely followed by Chandrayangutta at 124 and Malakpet at 122. In contrast, Charminar and Amberpet have the fewest polling stations, with 95 and 104, respectively.

As elections draw nearer, efforts are being made to ensure that the voting process is as accessible and convenient as possible for all eligible voters, including those with disabilities.