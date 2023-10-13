Telangana polls: YSRTP to contest in 119 seats, announces Sharmila

Hyderabad: YSR Telangana Party chief YS Sharmila on Thursday announced that her party would contest in all 119 Assembly constituencies, in the coming elections.

Making a huge announcement amid the deafening roar of the supporters, at the party office, YS Sharmila made it clear that the party is primarily dedicated to the cause of the people and committed to bring back YSR’s “golden rule” .

On the occasion, she also announced that she would contest from Palair as promised earlier.

“If needed, my mother, Vijayamma too will contest for the people of Telangana”, Sharmila said.

“Two years after we started our journey, today YSRTP stands as the sole party committed to the cause of people.

With tireless padayatra covering 3800 km, we won the hearts of the people and we were the first and most honest in fighting for every cause and concern of the people of Telangana. Our intense fight against unemployment was a reason why KCR released at least a few job notifications”, she added.

On the speculations of a possible merger of YSRTP and Congress, Reddy said, “My noble intention to take the step towards merger with Congress was to ensure the anti establishment vote was not divided. The autocratic rule doesn’t deserve another term”

“Now it’s time to move on and fight most important battle for the state and declare with pride that we are ready,” she added.

It is worth mentioning that the YSRTP was founded in 2021 by YS Sharmila Reddy, daughter of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy.

However, at present, the party has no seats in either Lok Sabha or Vidhan Sabha.

Sharmila is serving the party as its president.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced on Monday that the Telangana Assembly polls are scheduled to be held on November 30.

The counting of votes will be done on December 3, the poll body added.

Telangana is set to witness a triangular contest between the BJP, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi, and the Congress in the upcoming assembly election.



In the previous Assembly election held in 2018, BRS managed to win 88 seats out of 119 and had a dominant vote share of 47.4 percent.

Congress came in a distant second with 19 seats. Its vote share was 28.7 percent.