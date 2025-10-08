Telangana: Ponnam denies making controversial remark, apologises to Adluri Laxman

Hyderabad: Telangana BC welfare minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Wednesday, October 8, visited the SC, ST welfare minister Adluri Laxman Kumar and apologised to him for the distress caused due to the former’s alleged ‘buffalo’ remark.

A controversy had broken out on October 5 after the BC welfare minister allegedly made the remark before a press conference pertaining to the Jubilee Hills by-elections.

Adluri Laxman, who is a Dalit, released a video on October 7, demanding an apology and saying that Ponnam Prabhakar had insulted his entire caste. He even threatened to take the matter to the Congress high command, Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge.

Following this, minister Ponnam Prabhakar issued a statement clarifying that he had never made such remarks and that a few people with political malice had distorted his statements for propaganda.

“I am deeply saddened to learn that this misunderstanding has hurt the feelings of someone as dear as Adluri Laxman Kumar….Minister Adluri Laxman Kumar is like a brother to me. The bond of friendship we have shared in the Congress Party for 30 years transcends politics. The connection and mutual respect between us have always remained steadfast. It is something no one can break.” he stated in a post on X.

మంత్రి అడ్లూరి లక్ష్మణ్ కుమార్ గారు నాకు సోదరులవంటివారు. కాంగ్రెస్ పార్టీలో మాకు 30 సంవత్సరాలుగా ఉన్న స్నేహబంధం రాజకీయాలకు మించినదే. మా ఇద్దరి మధ్య ఉన్న అనుబంధం, పరస్పర గౌరవం ఎప్పుడూ అలాగే కొనసాగింది. ఎవరు విడదీయరానిది.



నేను ఆయనపై ఎటువంటి వ్యక్తిగత వ్యాఖ్యలు చేయలేదు. అట్టడుగు… — Ponnam Prabhakar (@Ponnam_INC) October 8, 2025

Both ministers have resolved the issue and were seen having breakfast together at the State Congress Chief’s residence along with other leaders on Wednesday.