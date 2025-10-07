Telangana: Adluri Laxman to meet high command over Ponnam’s buffalo remark

Hyderabad: Telangana SC,ST welfare minister has said that he will approach the Congress high command over his cabinet colleague and BC minister Ponnam Prabhakar allegedly calling him a buffalo. The remark was reportedly made at even event two days ago on October 5, in the Jubilee Hills constituency when Laxman came late prompting Ponnam to make the remark.

A Dalit, Adluri Laxman in a video that has been released by him said that Ponnam Prabhakar should apologise and also said that the Telangana BC minister insulted his entire caste. “I will soon meet Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge,” he stated.

The incident has once again brought to light internal rifts between senior leaders in the Congress. Such incidents have surfaced from time to time in the Telangana Congress in the past as well.

Reacting on the issue, party leader and ex-MLA Mothkupalliu Narsimhulu also questioned Ponnam Prabhakar for “having such a low opinion on Dalits”.

BRS leader Krishank also took to X on the matter with the video and wrote, “Congress Minister calls his colleague, Schedule Caste Minister Adluri Laxman a Buffalo who has no value for life for being late to their election campaign in Rahmath Nagar of Jubilee Hills Bypoll …..”. He later posted a screenshot of the same claiming that the livestream video has been deleted.

In his official post, the purported video shows BC minister quietly passing the alleged remark before the beginning of a press conference.