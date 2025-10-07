Hyderabad police forcefully detains Pro Palestine protestors; released later

Hyderabad: Peaceful demonstrators of Pro-Palestine protest were forcibly detained by Hyderabad police on Tuesday, October 7.

The Boycott, Divestment and Sanction (BDS) of Israel had called for a solidarity rally in the city beginning from VST X Road to Indira Park.

According to a statement released on their social media platform, the peaceful demonstration was abruptly stopped by the police. Several of them have been detained at the Domalguda police station.

Calling out the Revanth Reddy-led government, the statement read, “The Congress, which dons tote bags and writes op-eds claiming to be in support of Palestine, has revealed its real character through its actions.”

“But their cowardly tactics will not work against the strength of the justice-loving people,” the statement read.

Detainees released, says Domalguda police

The Domalguda police told Siasat.com that the protestors were taken into preventive custody as they had no permission for staging the demonstration and obstructed traffic. “All detainees have been released,” the police said.