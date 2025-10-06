Pro Palestine rally to be held in Hyderabad on Tuesday

Hyderabad: A Pro Palestine rally will be held in Hyderabad on Tuesday, October 7. It will begin from VST X Road at 11:45 AM and conclude at Indira Park.

Speaking to Siasat.com Communist Party of India Hyderabad (CPI Hyderabad) general secretary Stalin said, “The rally will be taken out from VST X Roads, Baglingampally and we will walk till the Indira Park for 2.5 km.” He said that activists and members of left parties will participate in the rally.

Slogans such as “Free Palestine” and “American imperialism down down ” will be raised and the participants will carry a 60 feet long flag of Palestine. The protesters will demand the recognition of Palestine state. CPI leader and former MP Aziz Pasha , activist Khalida Parveen, CPI (Marxist) Telangana secretary John Wesley and others will speak on the Palestine issue.

On Sunday, several peole gahered at the Dharna Chowk in Hyderabad in protest against the ongoing killings of innocent civilians by Israel in Gaza. The protesters demanding that the Indian government immediately sever all diplomatic and trade relations with Israel.

The protest in Hyderabad was part of a nationwide agitation that is being also held in major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chandigarh, Vijayawada and other cities. The gathering saw activists, intellectuals, doctors, students and young adults as well, who came out in large numbers to participate in the protest.

Shouting slogans against Israel, the protesters expressed their solidarity with the Palestinian people, especially in Gaza, thousands of whom have been facing one of the worst onslaughts by the Israeli military since 2023. Gaza has been under attack since after Hamas-led militants stormed into Israel on October 7, 2023, attacking army bases, farming communities and an outdoor music festival, killing some 1,200 people, mostly civilians.

They abducted 251 others, most of them since released in ceasefires or other deals. Israel’s retaliatory offensive has killed more than 66,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry, which does not say how many were civilians or combatants. It says women and children make up around half the dead. The offensive has displaced around 90 per cent of Gaza’s population and left much of the territory uninhabitable.

An estimated 400,000 people have fled the city in recent weeks, but hundreds of thousands more have stayed behind.