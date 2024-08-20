Telangana religious leaders unanimously reject proposed Waqf Amendment Bill

Hyderabad: Muslim religious and community leaders of Telangana have unanimously resolved not only to oppose but reject the proposed Waqf Amendment Bill presently under scrutiny by the Joint Parliamentary Committee.

Representatives of eminent religious and social organizations, legal experts, leading clerics, journalists, and other distinguished individuals united in opposing the proposed Waqf Amendment Bill during a meeting convened by Advisor to the Telangana Government Mohammed Ali Shabbir at the Telangana Secretariat on Monday.

The meeting discussed various contentious clauses in the Waqf Bill and their impact on the institution of Waqf. The participants felt the proposal was not just an amendment but an attempt to completely replace the existing law. They described it as a conspiracy to end Waqf institutions across the country by interfering with the control, administration, and management of Waqf properties. The Muslim leaders expressed fears that the proposed amendment, if enacted, would lead to the destruction of Waqf properties.

Addressing the meeting, Shabbir Ali thanked Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi for effectively leading the Opposition in forcing the BJP-led government to refer the Bill to the JPC. He said Rahul Gandhi acted promptly by convening a meeting of all MPs belonging to the INDIA bloc before the Bill was presented in the Lok Sabha on August 8. Consequently, the BJP-led government was forced to accept the demand for the JPC. He noted that when the opposition was weak, the BJP never bowed down to form a JPC on issues like Rafale, Triple Talaq, or Hindenburg.

Muslim leaders expressed fears that the BJP-led Central Government was trying to intervene in Shariah by expanding its control over the day-to-day affairs of Waqf institutions, weakening the Waqf survey commissions, Waqf Tribunals, and Waqf boards while handing over all their powers to the District Collectors. They slammed the Centre for attempting to take over Waqf properties as government properties through the proposed amendment.

The Muslim leaders strongly objected to the proposed mandatory inclusion of non-Muslims in the Waqf Board and Central Waqf Council. They questioned whether the Centre would amend the Endowment Act to induct non-Hindus into the management of temples. They alleged that the main intention of the BJP Government was to incite the Muslim community and create a rift among various sects. They stated that the existing law was sufficient to manage the Waqf institutions. Instead of strengthening the existing law to empower the Waqf boards to reclaim encroached Waqf properties, the Centre is attempting to authorize the District Collectors to decide whether or not a property is Waqf. The Muslim leaders highlighted that the reasons for bringing this amendment were not specified in the Bill. However, they argued that the contentious clauses have exposed the intentions of the BJP-led government, which aims to polarize the forthcoming Assembly elections.

They also warned the community of a misinformation campaign being run by RSS-backed intellectuals and organizations who are falsely trying to give the impression that Waqf properties are evacuee properties. They clarified that evacuee properties were handed over to the CCLAs long ago, and the existing properties have nothing to do with those who migrated to Pakistan.

They suggested that the proposed Bill should be opposed at both the political and legal levels and called for a movement similar to the anti-CAA protests to oppose the Bill.

Telangana Waqf Board Chairman Syed Azmatullah Hussaini informed the gathering that a special meeting of the Waqf Board would be convened on August 29, during which a detailed resolution would be passed against the Waqf amendment. He also appealed to all individuals and organizations to send as many representations as possible to the JPC to ensure their voices are heard, as many fake organizations and individuals might submit representations supporting the Bill.

The meeting was attended by Ameer-e-Jamia Nizamia Mufti Khaleel Ahmed, Ameer Milath-E-Islamia (TS & AP) Maulana Jaffar Pasha Hussami, Jamiat Ulma President Mufti Ghyas Rehmani, Ahsan Bin Mohd Alhamoomi (Imam, Shahi Masjid), Mufti Hafiz Syed Sadiq Mohiuddin (United Muslim Forum), Mufti Mahmood Zubair (Jamiat Ulama TG), , Umar Abideen representing AIMPLB President Moulana Khaled Saifullah Rahmani, MLC Amer Ali Khan, TPCC Working President Mohammed Azharuddin, ex-MP Aziz Pasha, Telangana State Waqf Board Chairman Syed Azmatullah Hussaini, others chairpersons Taher Bin Hamdan (Urdu Academy), Mohammed Obedulla Kotwal (Minorities Finance Corporation), Syed Ghulam Afzal Biyabani (Haj Committee), Mohammed Faheem Qureshi (TMREIS), Wakf Board members Syed Akbar Nizamuddin Hussaini, Abdul Fateh Syed Bandagi Badesha Qadri, Dr. Syed Nissar Hussain and MAK Mukheed, Zafar Javeed (Sultanul Uloom Education Society), Mushtaq Mallik (Tahreek Muslim Shabban), Executive Editor of Munsif Daily Ather Moin, Hyderabad DCC President Mohamed Waliullah Sameer, MBT leader Amjad Ullah Khan, retired IAS officer Syed Omer Jaleel, TPCC Spokesperson Dr. Shujath Ali Sufi and others.