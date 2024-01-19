Telangana signs Rs 40,232-crore deals at WEF, ‘double’ than last year

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy, leading a team comprising IT and Industries minister Dr D Sridhar Babu and officials, on a three-day trip to Davos, during which Telangana set a record in getting new investment deals signed – of Rs 40,232 crore.

“This is nearly double the amount the state of Telangana could muster last year at Davos,” a press release from the state government said.

The investment concluded positively with Adani Group, JSW, Web Werks, Tata Technologies, BL Agro, Surgical Instruments Group Holdings, Godi Energy, Aragen Life Sciences, Innovera Pharmaceuticals, QCentrio, Systra, Uber, and o9 Solutions, having a new potential of creating over 2,500 jobs directly, it further informed.

At Davos, chief minister, Revanth Reddy during his two addresses at the CET forums as part of an exclusive World Economic Forum dialogue series with global leaders and thought leaders, stood up strongly for the small and marginal farmers and urged world leaders to urgently collaborate the transform farming into a profitable activity, the state government said.

Revanth pitched Hyderabad as the city waiting to harness the convergence of healthcare and software to become the Medical Tourism capital of Asia and provide Western nations, including the USA and several European nations, a great destination and solution for rising healthcare costs.

The chief minister also stressed making healthcare universal and affordable and shared his vision of using digital technologies to provide top-notch medical services to reach every remote corner and citizen of Telangana.

The global business leaders, including all major Indian entrepreneurs, who met and discussed investment opportunities with the chief minister, strongly and unequivocally endorsed the new Telangana government’s business vision, it further said.

“It is a great delight for us that coming to Davos and meeting business leaders from all over the world we were able to convince them of our vision and get record investments for our state. Investments and growth have to go hand in hand for us to deliver development and welfare. Seeking investments will be a continuous endeavour for us. I welcome all these businesses to Hyderabad and Telangana,” said chief minister Revanth Reddy after the trip.