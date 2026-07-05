Telangana SIR: Congress, AIMIM targeting Hindu votes, says Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Saturday, July 4, alleged that the Telangana government was misusing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise and accused the Congress of colluding with the AIMIM to remove Hindu voters from electoral rolls.

Speaking to reporters at Desaipet village in Bhimaram mandal of Jagtial district, Sanjay claimed that while lower-level officials were willing to carry out the SIR exercise, senior officials and the state government were not extending adequate support.

He alleged that officials were not conducting door-to-door verification effectively in areas inhabited by Hindu voters and called on Hindus in Telangana to “remain vigilant.”

The BJP leader also alleged that attempts to remove the names of Rohingya immigrants from voter lists in some urban areas were being opposed by the AIMIM, with the Congress supporting such efforts. He claimed that both parties were seeking electoral gains through such votes.

Sanjay targets Congress, BRS

Sanjay further criticised the Congress government over the state’s financial situation, alleging delays in the payment of salaries, pensions, fee reimbursement dues, Aarogyasri payments and contractors’ bills.

He accused the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government and the present Congress administration of corruption and alleged misuse of public funds by both parties.

The Union minister said developmental works in the state were being carried out largely with funds provided by the Centre and reiterated the BJP’s call for a “double-engine government” in Telangana to address the state’s financial challenges.