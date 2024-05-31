Telangana: Stray dogs maul two 4-year-olds in separate incidents

According to the reports, in the first incident, Dhanush, a 4-year-old, was attacked by stray dogs while he was playing in front of his residence

Published: 31st May 2024 9:31 pm IST
Representative Image

Hyderabad: Two children suffered injuries after a pack of stray dogs attacked them on Friday, May 31, in Kollapur town, in separate incidents.

According to the reports, in the first incident, Dhanush, a 4-year-old, was attacked by stray dogs while he was playing in front of his residence. Upon his parents notice, he was swiftly taken to a local government hospital. Due to the severity of his injuries, he was later transferred to Niloufer Hospital in Hyderabad for further care.

In the second incident, another 4-year-old named Rohit was attacked by stray dogs. Upon hearing his distress, both his parents and nearby residents came to his aid and rescued him. He was promptly taken to the town’s government hospital, where he received treatment and was discharged shortly after, as his injuries were not severe.

