Hyderabad: Four-year-old girl injured in stray dog attack

Hyderabad: A four-year-old girl became the victim of a stray dog attack on Friday, April 12, while she was playing with other kids near her house in Jeedimatla.

Upon observing the menacing dog, all the kids at the spot rushed to the apartment complex, while the girl, Ananya, could not make it on time.

Due to the swift intervention of those present in the neighbourhood, the girl was saved and escaped with some grievous injuries. She was reportedly attacked by the stray dog and bitten on the head and was shifted to a hospital in Hyderabad for treatment.

Doctors said her condition is now stable.

Meanwhile, residents are complaining of stray dog menaces in Dundigal municipality, including in Nizampet, Bachupally, Shapurnagar, Jeedimetal, Kranthi Nagar, Qutbullahpur, and surrounding areas. They allege the carelessness of the local municipal authorities in regulating the situation.

Hyderabad: Newborn in stray dog’s jaws

On April 11, residents of Nehru Nagar, Ramnathpur in Uppal, witnessed a few stray dogs running with the body of a newborn in their jaws. As the body was found without legs, it indicated that the canines might have already mauled it.

Police suspect that stray dogs might have picked up the body after it was dumped in the vicinity.

A case was registered under Section 318 of the IPC (concealment of birth by the secret disposal body of a child), and the police have started the investigation.

While the exact cause of death is yet to be known, police suspect that the newborn could have been abandoned by the parents, believing that the child was born dead.

“There could also be a possibility that the child was deserted by the family as they did not want the baby,” police said, claiming that they were scouting out for clues by checking security videos.