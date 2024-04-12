Hyderabad woman fakes robbery after losing money in online games

Hyderabad: A Hyderabad woman faked a robbery in her house after losing money in online games.

She alleged that two persons had broken into her house located in Rajendranagar and stolen Rs. 25,000. The woman claimed that she tried to stop them, but they pushed her and fled from the spot.

Following her statement, the Rajendranagar police reviewed CCTV footage. However, they did not find any evidence of the robbery.

When cops questioned the Hyderabad woman, she confessed that she faked the robbery and said that she lost Rs. 25,000 in online games. She also revealed that the money was borrowed from her friends.

After losing the money, she decided to stage the robbery and disorganized her room to make it look real.