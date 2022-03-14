Telangana teachers struggle as govt schools move to English medium

Hyderabad: As the Telangana government pushes to introduce English language across state-run schools, teachers are straining to learn the language.

The initiative to introduce the English medium in government schools was first introduced in 2008 when former chief minister YS Rajshekhar Reddy (of the united Andhra Pradesh) initiated the “Success School ” program applicable to the students of classes VI to X.

After the formation of Telangana, the government conducted training programs based on which 980 teachers were selected to conduct classes in English medium. Most of these schools including Gurukuls which adopted English medium are based in Hyderabad.

According to a report by Hans India, Telangana State Teachers United Front (TSTUF) representative Chava Ravi said, “In government schools, teachers were appointed under two categories, School Assistants and Second-Grade Teachers. They were supposed to teach various subjects in Telugu medium.”

Ravi further added that there were separate teachers appointed to teach in English, Telugu, and Urdu among other languages. He went on to say that government teachers aren’t opposing the government’s move, since most parents want to educate their children through the English medium.

“It is also a question of the teachers’ livelihood, ” stressed Ravi.